Illegal Bazaar Dismantled, 4 Booked

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 07:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Muhammad Zubair has dismantled an illegal bazaar and got a case registered against four persons.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that four persons including Muhammad Bashir, Muneer Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad and Muhammad Waqas had established an illegal bazaar on the state land near Chak No 76-RB Cchuta Rasoolpura.

They used to collect money from the stall holders.

AC Jaranwala reached the spot and removed the illicit bazaar. He also got a case registered with Khurarianwala police station against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

