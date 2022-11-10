UrduPoint.com

Illegal Constructions Demolished During Grand Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration launched a grand operation against encroachment at Kot Addu, demolished various illegal constructions and took the encroachment material into custody on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu, Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq the municipal committee under the supervision of Chief Officer Rana Muhammad Kashif launched a grand operation against encroachment. The team while using heavy machinery demolished various illegal constructions, removed carts and billboards from the city and took the material into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Officer Rana Muhammad Kashif said that all types of encroachments have been removed during the operation in order to resolve traffic related issues and beautification of the city. He said that the shopkeepers have been warned to avoid covering roads for displaying of their products otherwise not only the material would be taken into custody but illegal action would also be taken against them.

He said that the municipal committee would strictly monitor the encroachment in the city and there would be zero tolerance on it, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

