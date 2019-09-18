Illegal Constructions Demolished During Operation In Multan
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:49 PM
An anti encroachment squad demolished various illegal constructions during a grand operation at Vehari chowk here on Wednesday
The encroachment squad along with the police, civil defence, municipal corporation, the MDA and other departments launched the operation at Vehari Chowk during which dozens of illegal constructions were demolished.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari said that traffic issues were on the rise due to illegal constructions. He added that all illegal constructions would be demolished without any discrimination.