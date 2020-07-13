Illegal private maternity home center sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::The District Administration Bajaur Monday sealed an illegal private maternity home center setup in a house in Naogai Town here.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Naogai Sub-Division Habibullah Khan Wazir said that the maternity home center was sealed in a joint raid of the drug inspectors from the Health Department and Officials of the District Administration.

He said that the action has been taken in the light of growing complaints from the people. He said the team visited the maternity home center and found it illegal and poorly handled.

Habib Ullah Khan Wazir said that the women running the maternity home did not produce any legal documents to run the center nor did they meet the required conditions setup for such center by the health department.

AC said that the team also inspected various medicine shops in Naogai Bazaar and checked the medicines and its availability to the public.

Habibullah Khan Wazir said that the administration has decided to take action against illegal maternity home centers and all illegal private hospitals in the district to discourage those who play with human health.