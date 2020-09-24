UrduPoint.com
ILO Head Calls On Shaukat Yousafzai

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:15 PM

ILO Head calls on Shaukat Yousafzai

Head of International Labor Organization (ILO) in Pakistan, Ingrid Christensen Thursday met with Provincial Labour Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai and expressed deep sorrow over Mohmand Marble Mine tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Head of International Labor Organization (ILO) in Pakistan, Ingrid Christensen Thursday met with Provincial Labour Minister, Shaukat Yousafzai and expressed deep sorrow over Mohmand Marble Mine tragedy.

Expressing sympathy with families affected by Mohmand Marble Mines tragedy, Ingrid Christensen said that ILO shares the grief of KP people. Praising KP government for providing congenial environment to boost industrial development, she said that ILO is ready to share its experiences regarding future planning.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Yousafzai thanked Ingrid Christensen for her concerns and sympathy with people of KP. He said that provincial government took timely steps to complete rescue operation after Mohmand tragedy besides providing financial assistance to affected families.

He said the government was enacting legislation to prevent incidents like Mohmand Marble Mines adding government would use experience of ILO for training and awareness of KP workers.

