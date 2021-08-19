RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul Thursday said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) set a great example of courage and bravery that astonished the world, and infused new life into islam with the blood of Hussain's family spilled in the desert of Karbala.

In his message on Ashura, he said "Imam's martyrdom is a lesson for the Muslim world to stand up for the truth." Gul quoted the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as saying that "Recognize, this is my grandson Hussain. Hussein is from me and I am from Hussein." He said Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA) continued to teach courage, submission and self-sacrifice, and sacrificed his life on his Grandfather's religion.

"It was the effect of this training that on the 10th of Muharram (61 AH), the earth and the heavens witnessed a mind-boggling event of truth and falsehood in the desert of Karbala, when the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) instead of bowing down, sacrificed his family members for safeguarding Islam.

" Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) through his supreme sacrifice gave the oppressed humanity an eternal lesson of never bowing before the Yazidis (tyrants) of the time, he added.

He said the incident of Karbala was in fact the greatest tragedy in the history of mankind which by adding a very bright chapter of truth in the pages of history brought the oppressed people before the forces of falsehood against the overthrow of the oppressive system and oppression.

Gul said that Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar described it as: "The assassination of Hussain is in fact the death of Yazid. Islam comes alive after every Karbala."