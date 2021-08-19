UrduPoint.com

Imam Hussain's (R.A.) Sacrifice Sets Example Of Valour; Infuses New Life Into Islam: Abdullah

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Imam Hussain's (R.A.) sacrifice sets example of valour; infuses new life into Islam: Abdullah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul Thursday said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) set a great example of courage and bravery that astonished the world, and infused new life into islam with the blood of Hussain's family spilled in the desert of Karbala.

In his message on Ashura, he said "Imam's martyrdom is a lesson for the Muslim world to stand up for the truth." Gul quoted the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as saying that "Recognize, this is my grandson Hussain. Hussein is from me and I am from Hussein." He said Hazarat Imam Hussain (RA) continued to teach courage, submission and self-sacrifice, and sacrificed his life on his Grandfather's religion.

"It was the effect of this training that on the 10th of Muharram (61 AH), the earth and the heavens witnessed a mind-boggling event of truth and falsehood in the desert of Karbala, when the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) instead of bowing down, sacrificed his family members for safeguarding Islam.

" Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) through his supreme sacrifice gave the oppressed humanity an eternal lesson of never bowing before the Yazidis (tyrants) of the time, he added.

He said the incident of Karbala was in fact the greatest tragedy in the history of mankind which by adding a very bright chapter of truth in the pages of history brought the oppressed people before the forces of falsehood against the overthrow of the oppressive system and oppression.

Gul said that Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar described it as: "The assassination of Hussain is in fact the death of Yazid. Islam comes alive after every Karbala."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Hamid Gul Karbala Muhammad Ali Muslim Family Event From Blood Muharram

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

2 hours ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

3 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.