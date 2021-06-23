UrduPoint.com
Imam Masjid Arrested On Rape Charges

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Dongagali police Wednesday arrested an 'Imam Masjid' allegedly involved in molestation of a madrasa student.

According to the details, madrasa student Shakeel who was doing Hifz-e-Quran since last six months in Nathiagali Jamia Masjid, registered a first information report (FIR) with Dongagali Police Station against the Imam Masjid Qari Shaukat for raping him.

The rape victim in his statement said a couple of days ago, he was sleeping with his fellow students when Qari Shaukat called him in his room late night and raped him forcefully and also threatened him of dire consequences if disclosed anyone about the sad incident.

The student said on the very next day, he left the madrasa and came to his home and revealed whole the tragedy to his father.

The police on the complaint of the boy and his father registered the FIR number 245 against Qari Shaukat under Section 211/377 and 53 CPA and arrested the rape accused.

The further investigation is underway into the matter.

