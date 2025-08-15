IMCG Celebrates Independence Day With National Spirit, Patriotic Fervor
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG-Margalla), F-7/4 Islamabad, marked Pakistan’s Independence Day on Thursday with a series of activities highlighting national unity and remembrance of the country’s founding leaders and their unwavering struggle for their homeland.
The day began with Quran Khawani, followed by the ceremonial flag hoisting by Associate Professor Kehkashan Sohail, accompanied by the National Anthem.
The students presented recitation from the Holy Quran, naat, and speeches paying tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and civilians in the struggle for independence.
The patriotic milli naghmas were performed, and certificates were awarded to students for their participation. In her address, the chief guest stressed the need for unity, commitment, and perseverance for the progress of the country.
The event concluded with a collective dua for the nation’s prosperity, and traditional sweets were distributed among students and staff.
