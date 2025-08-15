Open Menu

IMCG Celebrates Independence Day With National Spirit, Patriotic Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

IMCG celebrates Independence Day with national spirit, patriotic fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Model College for Girls (PG-Margalla), F-7/4 Islamabad, marked Pakistan’s Independence Day on Thursday with a series of activities highlighting national unity and remembrance of the country’s founding leaders and their unwavering struggle for their homeland.

The day began with Quran Khawani, followed by the ceremonial flag hoisting by Associate Professor Kehkashan Sohail, accompanied by the National Anthem.

The students presented recitation from the Holy Quran, naat, and speeches paying tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and civilians in the struggle for independence.

The patriotic milli naghmas were performed, and certificates were awarded to students for their participation. In her address, the chief guest stressed the need for unity, commitment, and perseverance for the progress of the country.

The event concluded with a collective dua for the nation’s prosperity, and traditional sweets were distributed among students and staff.

Recent Stories

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

25 minutes ago
 Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free ..

Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service

25 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

25 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns stateme ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”

32 minutes ago
PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim ..

PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House

26 minutes ago
 Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal

26 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credenti ..

UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..

47 minutes ago
 78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with ..

78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore

45 minutes ago
 EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25

47 minutes ago

IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan