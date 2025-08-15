WASA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with a solemn yet spirited ceremony at its headquarters, here on Thursday.

WASA Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema presided over the event while Deputy Managing Directors Shoaib Rasheed and Ikramullah Chaudhry, Directors Arif Suryani, Sheharyar Hassan, Muhammad Iqbal Malik, Farooq Najeeb and others were also present on the occasion.

The WASA MD unfurled the national flag and cut cake to mark the historic day.

Addressing the gathering, he described August 14 as a symbol of a long and arduous struggle that resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

He said that the day serves as a reminder to renew the pledge of working together with unity and dedication for the national development and prosperity. “Our forefathers laid down their lives to secure this homeland and their sacrifices can never be forgotten”, he added.

He warned that Pakistan’s adversaries continue to conspire against the country but the Pak armed forces have always foiled such nefarious designs with determination and courage. He said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pak army.

Later, a special prayer was also offered for security, peace and prosperity of the country.