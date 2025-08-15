Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Pak Navy celebrates 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal, patriotic fervor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy marked 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with national spirit and military tradition.

A dignified Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said a news release by Directorate General Public Relation (Pakistan Navy).

A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets from Pakistan Naval academy and sailors, dressed in ceremonial uniforms, assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional enthusiasm and decorum.

Commodore Tasawar Iqbal, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard.

The Chief Guest, along with cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy, presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, followed by ceremonial laying of a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers, and men of Pakistan Navy.

The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in all mosques located in naval areas, seeking national unity and prosperity. Flag hoisting ceremonies were simultaneously conducted at major naval units and stations across Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar, Sanghar and Ormara.

On Independence Day, Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to defend the motherland against all forms of belligerence.

