Pak Navy Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Traditional Zeal, Patriotic Fervor
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy marked 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with national spirit and military tradition.
A dignified Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said a news release by Directorate General Public Relation (Pakistan Navy).
A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets from Pakistan Naval academy and sailors, dressed in ceremonial uniforms, assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional enthusiasm and decorum.
Commodore Tasawar Iqbal, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard.
The Chief Guest, along with cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy, presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, followed by ceremonial laying of a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers, and men of Pakistan Navy.
The day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers in all mosques located in naval areas, seeking national unity and prosperity. Flag hoisting ceremonies were simultaneously conducted at major naval units and stations across Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gwadar, Sanghar and Ormara.
On Independence Day, Pakistan Navy reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to defend the motherland against all forms of belligerence.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..
Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service
Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”
PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House
Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal
UAE Ambassador to Brazil presents copy of credentials to secretary-general of Mi ..
78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore
EU's GDP up by 0.2% in Q2/25
IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day
Karachi celebrates Independence Day, Ma’arka-e-Haq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Investigation patrols Chehlum route on motorcycle, emphasises zero tolerance for negligence4 minutes ago
-
WASA celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq14 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy celebrates 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal, patriotic fervor14 minutes ago
-
Continuity of policies vital for country's development: Ishaq Dar14 minutes ago
-
IMCG celebrates Independence Day with national spirit, patriotic fervor14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditional fervour22 minutes ago
-
Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service22 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute22 minutes ago
-
PML organises Independence Day ceremony at Muslim League House23 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum marks Independence Day with zeal23 minutes ago
-
78th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with national zeal in Lahore42 minutes ago
-
IGP extends heartfelt congratulations on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day42 minutes ago