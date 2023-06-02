Immunization campaign to start from 5 June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :12-day immunization campaign would start in District Shaheed Benazirabad from June 5.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Kanwal Nizam at the court of DC office to finalize the arrangements.

Addressing the meeting on this occasion held in the hall, Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam said that the immunization campaign started in the district should be made successful in every way to protect mothers and children from dangerous diseases.

While giving instructions to the officers, they said that they will monitor the campaign themselves and action will be taken against the negligent staff and officers. Informing the meeting on this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for EPI Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that a 12-day immunization campaign is being organized in the district from June 5 to 17, under which More than 24 thousand children from birth to two years of age will be given routine immunization, more than 61 thousand children from 2 to 5 years of age will be vaccinated against measles and rubella, while 12 thousand 240 pregnant women will also be vaccinated against various diseases.

He further informed that 12 thousand 240 people who are more than 60 years of age will be given a booster dose to prevent the coronavirus.

He further informed that staff training to achieve the target.

All the necessary arrangements including maintaining the cold chain of the vaccine have been completed. In the meeting, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Officers of the concerned departments participated.