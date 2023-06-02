UrduPoint.com

Immunization Campaign To Start From 5 June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Immunization campaign to start from 5 June

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :12-day immunization campaign would start in District Shaheed Benazirabad from June 5.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Kanwal Nizam at the court of DC office to finalize the arrangements.

Addressing the meeting on this occasion held in the hall, Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam said that the immunization campaign started in the district should be made successful in every way to protect mothers and children from dangerous diseases.

While giving instructions to the officers, they said that they will monitor the campaign themselves and action will be taken against the negligent staff and officers. Informing the meeting on this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for EPI Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that a 12-day immunization campaign is being organized in the district from June 5 to 17, under which More than 24 thousand children from birth to two years of age will be given routine immunization, more than 61 thousand children from 2 to 5 years of age will be vaccinated against measles and rubella, while 12 thousand 240 pregnant women will also be vaccinated against various diseases.

He further informed that 12 thousand 240 people who are more than 60 years of age will be given a booster dose to prevent the coronavirus.

He further informed that staff training to achieve the target.

All the necessary arrangements including maintaining the cold chain of the vaccine have been completed. In the meeting, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Officers of the concerned departments participated.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed June Women From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of B ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting in South Afric ..

23 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of ‘Friends of BRI ..

53 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister on sidelines &#039;Friends of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

1 hour ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

1 hour ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.