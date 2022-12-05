ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shiza Fatima Khawaja Monday said that equipping the youth with modern, research-based education and training to meet future needs is the top priority of the coalition government.

"The nation's resources need to be spent on equipping the 60% of the youth population with high-quality modern education instead of creating divisions", she said while speaking to a private news channel.

She further assured that more funds would be utilized for the education sector and for equipping the youth with the latest skills and research.

She mentioned that the government has been launching an international scholarship program for young people, adding, the present government was making durable investments to empower the country's youth.

Scholarship programs would be expanded further and more initiatives would be launched for the youth, who was a considerably important part of our population, she added.

Replying to a question, she said unemployment can only be eradicated from the country by providing technical education and vocational training to the youth.