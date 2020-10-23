UrduPoint.com
Impersonator Held, Wireless Set And Uniform Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:35 PM

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested an impersonator involved in minting money from people after portraying himself as an officer of law enforcement agency and recovered uniform, wireless set and badges from him, a police spokesman said

According to details, a CIA police team was conducting checking near Faizabad and arrested an impersonator having uniform, wireless set and badges.

According to details, a CIA police team was conducting checking near Faizabad and arrested an impersonator having uniform, wireless set and badges.

The accused had been identified as Haleem Akhtar and it was revealed during the initial investigation that he used to mint money from citizens on the pretext of giving jobs to them.

Police have got his physical remand from the court concerned and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for strict vigilance against cheaters and fraudsters.

