Implementation Of Uniform Education System In The Country From 1st April 2021: Shafqat Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Thursday said that the government would implement uniform education system in the country from 1st April 2021 for students from class-I to class-V.

He said that the move was part of the government's successful efforts to abolish the class system of education in the country and bring 90 percent of our children to the mainstream of uniform education.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that the National Curriculum Council with Tanzeem ul Madaris and all educational bodies as its members, had prepared a forward looking curriculum in accordance with the constitution and our religious and social norms, to realize national unity and uniformity.

However, all the education experts and religious scholars in the Council proposed home learning of prayers for Muslim students and respective religious books for non-Muslim students, he added.

The Federal Minister said to ensure maximum learning, the experts in the Council have also recommended imparting of education to the children up to the age of 5 years in their respective local or mother languages.

To a question, the minister said that he was in constant contact with British Council and other concerned organizations to resolve the issue of concerns among Pakistani students regarding their down-grading by the Cambridge education authorities. He expressed the hope that by the year 2023, most the students would prefer Pakistani curriculum.

