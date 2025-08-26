Implementation of 'Uniform Statutes & Rules' in universities positive impact on management: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday said that the implementation of “Uniform Statutes & Rules” in all public sector universities of the province would have a positive impact on management, governance, financial stability and improvement of educational quality.

He expressed these views during a briefing by a special committee for the draft of uniform statutes and rules for all public sector universities of Balochistan.

Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Kaleemullah Babar and members of the special committee Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Pro-Vice Chancellor Turbat University, Dr. Raheela Umar Pro-Vice Chancellor Women’s University, Hafiz Noor Muhammad Section Officer Governor Secretariat, Muhammad Ahsan Achakzai, Registrar BUITEMS University, Aurangzeb Shah Registrar Bolan Medical University Quetta, Nasir Rehan Director Finance University of Loralai and Manzoor Hussain Director Human Resources BUITEMS University were present in the briefing.

It should be noted that after seven consecutive meetings spanning over a period of seven months, the committee successfully finalized the draft.

Addressing the meeting, the governor said that this would help in ensuring a uniform administrative structure, eliminating inconsistencies among universities and enhancing overall educational quality and international recognition, it would promote equal opportunities for development and benefit all stakeholders on an equal basis.

He said that ultimately, it would pave the way for promoting a fair and inclusive educational scenario, promoting the educational importance of the province and global competitiveness.

Governor Mandokhel said that the special committee has discharged its responsibilities in a good manner, we appreciate the tireless work and determination of each member.

In addition, Governor Mandokhel has further directed the same special committee to expand its exemplary work by preparing laws and rules for others such as transport, hostel management and medical allowance etc.

He instructed the committee members to clearly define the powers of the Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor in the draft before submitting it to the review committee.

The Higher education Commission has vast experience, so its help and guidance should be sought in developing a policy for transfer and posting between public sector universities and a protection and compensation structure for university staff.