Nearly 190,000 evacuated from flood-hit Sutlej areas: NDMA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, said on Tuesday that nearly 190,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas along the River Sutlej, as rising water levels continue to pose serious threats to safety of people of vulnerable areas.

Speaking to media, Lt Gen Haider said the large-scale evacuation was carried out in coordination with the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122, who relocated residents to safer zones amid high flood alerts.

He said the NDMA’s current operational focus remains on the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, which are facing medium to high-level flood risks due to the ongoing eighth spell of the monsoon season.

The NDMA chief cautioned that heavy rainfall is expected over the next 48 to 72 hours, particularly in regions that are typically dry and have not previously experienced flooding. Excessive rains are forecast in Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, and adjoining districts, in next two to three days, raising concerns of urban flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Lt Gen Haider emphasized that all relevant departments are on high alert, and urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid low-lying areas, and follow official advisories issued through television, radio, and mobile alerts.

All tehsils in vulnerable areas have been placed on alert amid the risk of medium to high-level flooding triggered by ongoing heavy rains. Evacuation operations commenced on Tuesday, with local administrations mobilizing resources to relocate residents from high-risk zones to safer locations.

Chairman said that all Federal resources and backup support have been deployed to assist provincial and district authorities. He expressed hope that displaced residents would be able to return to their homes once the current monsoon spell subsides over the next few days.

Acknowledging damage to crops and infrastructure, the NDMA Chairman said the Prime Minister has directed a comprehensive infrastructure audit to be undertaken once the season concludes.

With further rainfall forecast for parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir over the next two days, the Chairman said the NDMA is ensuring timely dissemination of early warnings through the district coordination mechanism. He voiced confidence that the public will continue to heed official advisories being issued through established channels.