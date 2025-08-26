Aminuddin Advocate Pays Tribute To Services Of Pak Army In KPK Flood-affected Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 10:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Senior Lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Former Deputy Attorney General of the Government of Pakistan Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Tuesday paid tribute to the services of the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas of Buner, Swabi, Shangla, Swat and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)
In his statement issued here, he said that during the natural disaster, the armed forces stand with the people under the inspiring leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army has continued its public service and relief activities in the flood-affected areas.
He said that the philanthropists, businessmen and wealthy people of the society should provide financial assistance to the Pakistan Army, NDMA to help the flood victims, Former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai said that the Pakistan Army organized free medical camps and rations for flood victims in Buner, Swabi, Swat, Balakot and other affected areas in which thousands of people were provided with medical facilities.
The soldiers of the Pakistan Army are present at all times to help the people in the flood-affected areas and are providing services alongside their citizens during natural disasters, he said adding that their efforts have not only provided immediate relief but also given confidence and peace to the victims.
He said that this spirit of the Pakistan Army and its commitment to public service make it clear that the Pakistan Army, FC and security agencies always stand with the people during any natural disaster in the beloved country.
Aminudding Bazai said that therefore, it is the duty of all walks of life to fully cooperate with the Pakistan Army, NDMA and other charitable organizations for the complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in this hour of difficulty.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nearly 190,000 evacuated from flood-hit Sutlej areas: NDMA Chairman1 minute ago
-
Aminuddin Advocate pays tribute to services of Pak Army in KPK flood-affected areas1 minute ago
-
Implementation of 'Uniform Statutes & Rules' in universities positive impact on management: Governor11 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians discuss dengue situation11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal distributes house ownership documents among flood-affected families21 minutes ago
-
Karachi embraces the month of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) with religious reverence21 minutes ago
-
Two killed, seven injured in two different incidents in Jand21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Dental Association announces new office bearers for Sanghar21 minutes ago
-
Hope on the Horizon: Experts unite to boost livestock sector resilience31 minutes ago
-
Govt mobilizes all resources for flood relief: Bilal Kayani41 minutes ago
-
HWSC's officers form action committee to pursue bottlenecks41 minutes ago
-
PM directs intensifying rescue, evacuation operations in flood-hit districts41 minutes ago