Aminuddin Advocate pays tribute to services of Pak Army in KPK flood-affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Senior Lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Former Deputy Attorney General of the Government of Pakistan Aminuddin Bazai Advocate on Tuesday paid tribute to the services of the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas of Buner, Swabi, Shangla, Swat and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

In his statement issued here, he said that during the natural disaster, the armed forces stand with the people under the inspiring leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army has continued its public service and relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

He said that the philanthropists, businessmen and wealthy people of the society should provide financial assistance to the Pakistan Army, NDMA to help the flood victims, Former Deputy Attorney General Aminuddin Bazai said that the Pakistan Army organized free medical camps and rations for flood victims in Buner, Swabi, Swat, Balakot and other affected areas in which thousands of people were provided with medical facilities.

The soldiers of the Pakistan Army are present at all times to help the people in the flood-affected areas and are providing services alongside their citizens during natural disasters, he said adding that their efforts have not only provided immediate relief but also given confidence and peace to the victims.

He said that this spirit of the Pakistan Army and its commitment to public service make it clear that the Pakistan Army, FC and security agencies always stand with the people during any natural disaster in the beloved country.

Aminudding Bazai said that therefore, it is the duty of all walks of life to fully cooperate with the Pakistan Army, NDMA and other charitable organizations for the complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in this hour of difficulty.