Parliamentarians discuss dengue situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Tahira Aurangzeb and Danyal Chaudhry, along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, chaired an anti-dengue review meeting. The meeting, held at Commissioner office, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, MPAs Zeib-un-Nisa Awan, Tahseen Fawad, Asma Naz, Raja Sagheer, Malik Iftikhar, Imran Ilyas, Malik Mansoor Afser, Riffat Abbasi, Tahira Mushtaq, Haji Parvez, and others along with CEO Health Dr. Ehsan Ghani and heads of concerned government departments.

Addressing the meeting,Tahira Aurangzeb said that the current temperature is highly conducive for dengue breeding for which all departments must take immediate and coordinated action to eliminate dengue. Currently, there are 76 confirmed dengue cases in Rawalpindi. She directed that regular fogging campaigns be conducted and that the Local Government, and Labor Departments should intensify their field activities. Cleanliness in all towns and complete drainage cleaning must be ensured. She emphasized maintaining close coordination with the Islamabad administration and carrying out joint anti-dengue activities.

She further instructed the CEO RWMC to run an intensive cleanliness campaign in Union Councils 70 to 75 in collaboration with local public representatives. In addition, awareness vouchers should be distributed in partnership with the traffic police to raise public awareness and encourage citizens to adopt preventive measures.

She emphasized that it is not just the responsibility of government institutions to eradicate dengue—citizens must also play their part by ensuring that water does not accumulate in homes, offices by ensuring cleaning of flowerpots and old containers regularly, and promptly reporting suspicious sites to district authorities.

The commissioner while addressing the concerns raised by the parliamentarians, directed for preparing Rawalpindi’s drains' coloured map to be presented in the next meeting. He ordered a ban on the open display of tyres under Section 144. In response to complaints regarding tyres and spare parts markets in Union Councils 31, 32, and 33, he directed immediate action against them. He also ordered the urgent repair of pipes on the Nullah Lai link road in Union Council 46. He further instructed that action be taken against illegal clinics across the division and cleanliness be maintained. He called a special meeting with the GM Sui Gas and IESCO officials on urgent basis in order to resolve repair and other issues in a timely manner. Furthermore, the education Department was instructed to issue certificates to students and teachers participating in anti-dengue activities to encourage them and make the campaign more effective. All departments were also directed to submit their daily reports regarding anti-dengue field activities to the Commissioner's office.