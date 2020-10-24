UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Implementation Of UNSC Resolutions On Kashmir Vital For Regional Peace: Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute by implementing its resolutions for establishing durable and everlasting peace in the South Asia region.

In his message to mark the 73rd Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, he said India's expansionist designs have not only jeopardized peace of the entire region but would trigger another human tragedy.

He said the main objective behind the establishment of Azad Kashmir government was the liberation of IIOJK from India.

The Minister said the independence of Azad Kashmir was incomplete until the people of IIOJK gets liberation from Indian yoke.

He said Kashmiris have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives in freedom struggle and Kashmiri youth was as determined as their forefathers to achieve their right to self-determination.

He said despite extrajudicial killings and the worst human rights violations by the Indian occupied forces it had failed to suppress the Kashmiri people's spirit of independence.

Gandapur said India took reprehensible steps last year by trampling the UN resolutions to change the demographics of IIOJK after the worst abuses range from mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political repression.

India was changing the demographics of IIOJK akin to Israeli settlements in Palestine and millions of non-state residents were being given the citizenship of occupied Kashmir, he said while expressing determination to thwart nefarious tactics of India.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of Kashmiris was raising his voice for the rights of Kashmiris all over the world and his address to the UN General Assembly session clearly reflected the Prime Minister's vision and policy on the Kashmir issue.

The 73rd Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government was being observed today (Saturday) with a renewed pledge to continue struggle until liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accession of the whole territory to Pakistan.The day was being observed with simplicity following threats of COVID-19.

