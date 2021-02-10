UrduPoint.com
Improved Internet Services To Be Operational In South Waziristan In 4 Weeks: PTA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:33 PM

Improved internet services to be operational in South Waziristan in 4 weeks: PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday announced that the improved internet services in South Waziristan (SW) would be available in the next four weeks.

It said additional efforts were underway to resume fixed line broadband services in the area to fully facilitate the locals especially students, said a news release.

The initiatives had been taken following Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the South Waziristan. The PM had instructed for optimum restoration of data services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in the district.

Subsequently, a joint QoS survey was carried out by the PTA along with CMOs, from January 25 to 29 in Wana, AzamWarsak, KanniKurram, Makin, Shakai, Srarogha, Tanaie and Tiarza areas of South Waziristan.

Currently, Jazz (2G & 3G) and Ufone (2G) services are available in these areas.

The PTA said the CMOs were asked to upgrade their services (i.e. 2G sites to 3G and 3G sites to 4G), in addition to inclusion of more sites so that better voice and data services could be extended to the subscribers.

