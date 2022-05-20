UrduPoint.com

Imran Demands Dissolution Of Assemblies; Date For Fresh Election; Islamabad March Between May 25-29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for fresh election; Islamabad March between May 25-29

Former prime minister Imran Khan Friday demanded dissolution of the assemblies and announcement of date for fresh election, else his party would march on Islamabad anytime between May 25 to 29

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Imran Khan Friday demanded dissolution of the assemblies and announcement of date for fresh election, else his party would march on Islamabad anytime between May 25 to 29.

Imran Khan asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to prepare for the Islamabad March next week and said the party's Core Committee was meeting on May 22 to finalise the final date.

He pointed out the "recent developments" following which 25 members of the Punjab Assembly were de-seated for violating party discipline, by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Imran Khan has been demanding a fresh election since his government was ousted through a vote of no-confidence by the 11-party alliance. The PTI chairman, who has addressed a series of huge public gatherings across the country, gave the deadline of May 20 for the announcement of election date.

He gave details of achievements of his over three years government, including stabilisation of economy despite a global recession in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He asked the people, including men women, students, lawyers and intellectuals to join the march, which, he claimed, would be the largest in the history of South Asia.

He was critical of the alleged American pressure to conduct drone strikes inside Afghanistan and permission to use Pakistan's space. He said the governments in the past failed to protest against the collateral damage caused by the drone strikes in the tribal areas.

Pakistan had fought other's war and rendered sacrifices of 80,000 persons, he added.

He alleged that a conspiracy was hatched his government. He was striking deal for cheap oil and wheat from Russia, he claimed, adding Pakistan was pressurized to condemn Russian-Ukraine war although "we (Pakistan) have nothing to do with it." He criticized the West, which, he said, had never raised their voice against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He made it clear that he was not against any country but wanted relationships based on equality.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Aamir Dogar and other local leaders also addressed the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Drone Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Lawyers Oil Jammu Alliance March May Women From Government Wheat Asia Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

2 seconds ago
 Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

4 seconds ago
 US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Al ..

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State De ..

5 seconds ago
 Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

4 minutes ago
 4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeo ..

4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospit ..

4 minutes ago
 Additional Chief Secretary inspects secretariat pr ..

Additional Chief Secretary inspects secretariat project

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.