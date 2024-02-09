Imran Khalid Butt wins PP-61 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Imran Khalid Butt has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-61, Gujranwala-III by securing 34,639 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Rizwan Ullah Butt who bagged 30,111 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 42.41%.