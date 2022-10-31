Imran Khan clinches NA-45 by-poll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday clinched the NA-45, Kurram-1 constituency by-election and defeated Jamil Khan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan with a considerable margin.

According to unofficial, preliminary results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan secured 20,748 votes while JUI's Jamil Khan secured 12,718 votes.

Around 14 candidates including PTI chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI), contested the elections.

According to unofficial and unconsolidated results, Saifullah Khan, an Independent candidate secured 743 votes, Jehanzeb, an Independent candidate secured 388 votes, followed by Sarfraz Khan another Independent secured 260 votes, Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamat Islami got only 258 votes.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the election turnout remained at 18.47 per cent. There are 143 polling stations in the constituency.

The total number of voters in the NA-45 constituency is 198,618 of which 111,349 are male voters and 87,269 are female voters.