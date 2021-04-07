Imran Khan last ray of hope for development of Pakistan: Dasti

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Agriculture, Sardar Abdul Haye Khan Dasti on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the last ray of hope for development of Pakistan.

The founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is an honest leader of the country and the young people have great expectations from Imran Khan, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Expressing reservation over accountability and governance matters, he said: "We are supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's party because the government had promised with the nation for recovery of looted money from corrupt politicians.

He said, Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to return to Pakistan from United Kingdom to get escape from corruption cases. Replying to a question about voting for Pakistan Peoples Party, he said supporting PPP would be a blunder for the State. To another question, Dasti said PTI leader Imran Khan is determined to change the fate of the people of Pakistan. Commenting on Jehangir Tareen, he said the leader of PTI had some reservations but he will never join Pakistan Peoples Party.