Imran Khan launches projects for public welfare: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that Imran Khan has launched various projects for public welfare and not for the commission.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader, Maryam Aurangzeb, he said, just to sell the Steel of 'Ittefaq Foundary', mega projects were launched unnecessarily in the past and the incompetent League spent the budget of health and education on such projects.

Lahore Metro Bus project was being run with an annual subsidy of Rs 4.

20 billion, Dr Shahbaz Gill said adding, incompetent people implemented projects that always proved to be a burden on the national exchequer.

The Orange Line project was nothing but a robbery on the pockets of the people, Dr Shahbaz Gill said adding that the Punjab government would pay about Rs 75 million daily in the form of subsidy.

Shahbaz Gill further said that Rs 300 million would be spent for running the Orange Line.

After paying Rs 120 million in the salaries, the three-month deficit was Rs 140 million, Dr Shahbaz Gill said.