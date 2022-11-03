UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan, Party Members Injured In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Imran Khan, party members injured in firing incident

LAHORE/WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and four other party members were injured in firing at Imran Khan's container during his "Azadi March" in Wazirabad on Thursday.

According to the police, the firing incident took place near Allah Wala Chowk, Wazirabad when the march was on its way to Islamabad.

As a result, Imran Khan and four PTI members -- Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Chatha and another person -- sustained injuries.

The police spokesman said that after the incident, PTI chief Imran Khan was being shifted to a hospital. One suspect involved in the firing incident has also been arrested.

Further investigation was under way.

