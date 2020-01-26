UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Repaying Loans Borrowed By Previous Governments; Haleem Adil

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Imran Khan repaying loans borrowed by previous governments; Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jan. 26 (Pakistan Point news - 26th Jan, 2020 ): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was repaying the loans taken by the previous governments.

Addressing a presser at Insaf House here, he said that corruption done during the tenure of PML-N and PPP was the cause of inflation in the present times.

Referring to the hike in prices of electricity, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that prices were increasing because costly electricity projects were installed by the previous governments.

The PTI Leader said former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were responsible for the poverty in thecountry. Nawaz Sharif could not escape accountability in pretext of illness. No any deal was underway with corrupts or looters and all cases were pending in courts.

On the occasion Haleem Adil Sheikh was flanked by PTI MPA Dr.Saeed Afridi, Faheem Khan and others.

