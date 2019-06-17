UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan Sets Examples Of Austerity, Breaks Imperialistic Life Style Of Past Rulers: Humayun Akhtar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:51 PM

Senior politician and leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set an example of austerity by breaking the imperialistic life style of the past rulers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior politician and leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set an example of austerity by breaking the imperialistic life style of the past rulers.

Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders had promoted luxurious life style among the members of their parties during their tenures, he stated talking to a private news channel programe.

The rulers running the past governments, had an exercise to take large number of members of their party abroad, but Imran Khan had discouraged the trend and changed the perception by promoting simplicity, he stated.

Despite economic challenges, the prime minister took hard decisions for bringing improvement in the system, Humayun Akhtar stated.

In reply to a question about National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said the institution was taking steps without any discrimination.

No one was above the law, he said, adding the NAB was treating equally to everyone found involved in corrupt practices or corruption, he added.

Commenting on budget, he said the government had given subsidy on social safety programs, Youth skills programe, widow programs besides focusing on private sector, which he added was imperative for addressing the economic and business challenges in the country.

He stated that all out efforts were being made to improve the living standard of the common man.

More Stories From Pakistan

