Imran Khan Used 'NAB' Against His Political Opponents: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday accused former prime minister Imran Khan for using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against his political opponents and for personal vested interest.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Mian Manzoor Ahmed, he said that during the democratic tenure of PTI they have arrested the individuals prior to any accusations against them.

Kaira said Imran Khan was changing his narrative on daily basis and did not abide by the rules and laws of the state. He said that the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would visit the hospital with a huge delegation to inquire the health of his party leader Shahbaz Gill, adding that Imran continued blaming the national institutions without any authentic proof.

Imran Khan had blamed the national institutions and other countries for toppling his government through 'regime change' but it had changed through a democratic process without involvement of any external force.

Kaira claimed that Imran Khan had already lost his popularity among the masses and now every citizen knew his reality and blame game on others.

The adviser alleged that Abraj Group and Arif Naqvi were involved in money laundering and had looted the national institutions during Imran Khan's so-called democratic tenure.

He said that Imran Khan could not run away from the case of Toushkhana, he should be held answerable to the court and people of the country.

"Sometimes Imran talks about the division of the country and hence not following the law of the state."Replying to a question, he said that the Government of Pakistan would highlight the Kahsmir issue at all international forums and strongly condemned the heinous acts of fascist Modi regime against the innocent Kashmirs during the recent wave of state-sponsored terrorism.

