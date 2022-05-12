UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan's Lies-based Narrative, An Attempt To Cause Instability: Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Imran Khan's lies-based narrative, an attempt to cause instability: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was trying to destabilize the country with its lies and propaganda-based narrative and Imran Khan has no regard for the constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was trying to destabilize the country with its lies and propaganda-based narrative and Imran Khan has no regard for the constitution.

The incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take all possible steps to steer the country out of economic, political crises, he said while speaking to ptv news programme.

PTI government had damaged the country, but now the situation was improving on fast track, he added.

Present government was making efforts for welfare of people and providing them basic amenities of life, he mentioned.

Due to wrong policies of the PTI government, the country's economy was now facing multiple challenges, however, new government was taking steps to overcome these challenges.

Replying to a question, he said that present government would bring electoral reforms to ensure transparency.

