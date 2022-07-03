(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's wrong policies the country was facing hardships

Opposing budget by opposition was a routine matter,he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the government was not looking for short term solution but for a long term, to save the country from default.

He said that direct taxation was necessary and the government was focusing to produce products in the country rather than importing them.