Imran lost senses, using abusing language against state institutions: Shaista Pervaiz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said Imran Khan had lost his senses and used abusive language against the state institutions after he was ousted from the office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaista Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday said Imran Khan had lost his senses and used abusive language against the state institutions after he was ousted from the office.

Talking to a private news channel she said, Imran had been sent home through vote of no confidence, in a constitutional way when his allies left him.

Criticizing PTI government she said, false cases were fabricated against Maryam Nawaz and while seizing her passport her basic right of movement was confiscated.

"PML-N is the largest and most popular political party in the country and it does not believe in political victimization", Shaista said adding that political matters should not go to courts.