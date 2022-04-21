Imran Niazi should apology to nation for incompetence, corruption: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan Naizi and his party should collectively seek apology from the nation for his incompetency, corruption and plundering of the national wealth.

The minister, in response to the press conference of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar, said Imran Niazi was ousted from the government through a motion of no-confidence, and he "has now fled from the political ground". He was an "economic terrorist", he added.

Rana Sana Ullah said the Exit Control List (ECL) was being reviewed and those involved in "economic terrorism" would not be allowed to escape the country.