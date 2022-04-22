Imran rejects offer for commission to probe cablegate scandal; calls for election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that he was out of power for pursuing independent foreign policy for Pakistan, which was not liked by international powers and for raising voice against the rising tide of Islamophobia.

Addressing a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said that conspiracy against his government was initiated when country's economy was gaining strength, exports were record high and development in the country was gaining momentum.

With reference to his visit to Russia, Imran Khan said the country was facing acute gas shortage and he wanted to make some gas agreements with Russia, adding that Russia was also ready to provide Pakistan with petroleum products 30 percent cheaper than international prices.

Khan defended the Toshakhana scandal against him, saying that everything he bought back was on record. He said the money gained from the sale of gifts he retained was used to mend roads leading to his residence, which were also used by the general public.

Khan highlighted the cablegate issue, repeating his allegation of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu threatening Pakistan's ambassador to the US that Khan must be ousted from the power to get back in American good books.

He said that PTI movement would gain momentum and he wanted one thing that elections be announced as soon as possible, adding that he would continue his fight against corruption.

He rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer to constitute a commission to probe the cablegate scandal.

He said, "I want to make it clear that I don't want any confrontation as this is my country and I have nowhere else to go."Prior to Khan's speech, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Moonis Elahi and others also addressed the public meeting.