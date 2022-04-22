UrduPoint.com

Imran Rejects Offer For Commission To Probe Cablegate Scandal; Calls For Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Imran rejects offer for commission to probe cablegate scandal; calls for election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that he was out of power for pursuing independent foreign policy for Pakistan, which was not liked by international powers and for raising voice against the rising tide of Islamophobia.

Addressing a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said that conspiracy against his government was initiated when country's economy was gaining strength, exports were record high and development in the country was gaining momentum.

With reference to his visit to Russia, Imran Khan said the country was facing acute gas shortage and he wanted to make some gas agreements with Russia, adding that Russia was also ready to provide Pakistan with petroleum products 30 percent cheaper than international prices.

Khan defended the Toshakhana scandal against him, saying that everything he bought back was on record. He said the money gained from the sale of gifts he retained was used to mend roads leading to his residence, which were also used by the general public.

Khan highlighted the cablegate issue, repeating his allegation of US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu threatening Pakistan's ambassador to the US that Khan must be ousted from the power to get back in American good books.

He said that PTI movement would gain momentum and he wanted one thing that elections be announced as soon as possible, adding that he would continue his fight against corruption.

He rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer to constitute a commission to probe the cablegate scandal.

He said, "I want to make it clear that I don't want any confrontation as this is my country and I have nowhere else to go."Prior to Khan's speech, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Moonis Elahi and others also addressed the public meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Scandal Exports Russia Moonis Elahi Visit Sale Rashid Money Gas From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

28 minutes ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

44 minutes ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

28 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.