Imran spreading propaganda in frustration for gaining power :Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that PTI Chief Imran Khan was spreading propaganda against government in his toxic speeches for his vested interests.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that Imran Khan was trying to malign state institutions in frustration without having any solid evidence and misguiding the country's youth for gaining power again.

The Finance Minister claimed, Imran was fearing that the country's economy has started getting stable and the economic crises and inflation would be controlled in coming days.

He said Imran Khan was a liar and he was spreading chaos and frustration among masses by twisting the facts despite joining hands with the government to minimize the miseries of flood hit people at this difficult time.