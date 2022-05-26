UrduPoint.com

Imran's Call To Reach D-Chowk Contempt Of Court: Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Imran's call to reach D-Chowk contempt of court: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said Imran Khan Niazi's call for PTI workers to reach D-Chowk was contempt of the Supreme Court's decision.

Reacting to Imran Khan's Speech in Hassan Abdal, the minister said in a statement that in today's decision, the Supreme Court has given conditional permission to PTI to hold a rally in Sector H-9 of Islamabad.

"Imran Niazi has a track record.

He has never honoured any court or any institution" he added.

The minister said that PTI workers set fire to trees in Blue Area and inflicted damage to properties.

He said that miscreants were also attacking the police. "The state responsibility is to ensure law and order and to protect the lives and properties of the citizens", he concluded.

He said that the police were forced to use tear gas to disperse the miscreants, adding that D- Chowk has been sealed due to security concerns.

