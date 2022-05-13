UrduPoint.com

Imran's Consistent Lies Annoy Public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Imran's consistent lies annoy public: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday called out Imran Khan Niazi for compulsively lying in the public saying he might not be tired of repeating his lies, but are people now annoyed with his lies.

"Who got caught doing illegal foreign funding worth billions of rupee, how boldly and arrogantly he was lying about the foreign conspiracy," she said in a news statement while reacting to the address of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at Attock, Punjab.

She castigated Imran for hurling accusations on others while being an "established money launderer in the foreign funding case." "The person, who stole sugar, flour, ghee and Liquefied Natural Gas in the last four years, now trying to cover up his sins by telling lies everyday," she maintained.

The minister said when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawas left the government in 2018 after completing its constitutional term, the country was exporting sugar and wheat, while when he was ousted from the power by the masses, the country was importing those commodities.

It was the state in which Imran left the agriculture sector, she added.

The farmers went from pillar to post for the fertilizer in the tenure of Imran, she said while blasting him for being the reason of their miseries.

In the era of Imran Sahib, the price of a DAP sack reached to Rs10, 000 from Rs 2600, she said, asking the PTI chief "is it the progress, you have given to the agriculture sector." Marriyum said the people had not forgotten that in the tenure of Imran Khan, the price of flour had jumped to Rs 90 from 35 per kg, while of the sugar, it was reached to Rs 120 from Rs 52 kg.

In the four years of Imran-led government, the debt of Pakistan had risen to Rs 43,000 billion, she said, adding this was the economic gift he had given to the country.

The Dollar rate against rupee reached to Rs191 from Rs120 and he was lying today that he left economy in good shape, she said and asked him to whom he was be-fooling.

The minister said the people could not forget the dark era of Imran which was marred by historic inflation, all-time high debt, extreme poverty and hunger.

She, referring to Imran Khan, said the people of Pakistan had rejected "compulsive liar" and "incompetent thief".

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Dollar Agriculture Maryam Aurangzeb Progress Price Attock Money Gas 2018 Muslim Post From Government Wheat Billion Flour Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

2 minutes ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

2 minutes ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue massive search operations i ..

Indian troops continue massive search operations in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-Indi ..

Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir dis ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.