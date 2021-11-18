Inauguration of 21 km long road in Muzaffargarh

Construction of 21 km long carpet road stretching from Alipur to Saitpur worth Rs 1.5 billion was inaugurated here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Construction of 21 km long carpet road stretching from Alipur to Saitpur worth Rs 1.5 billion was inaugurated here on Thursday.

Parliamentary Secretary, MPA Muhammad Raza Bukhari and former MNA Ashiq Khan Gopang held joint opening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary said the road was damaged badly due to which people were facing difficulties in transportation and accidents were happening as routine matter.

He said the new road would lead to rid of long-standing transportation issues and ease people's journey from remote places to native town of Muzaffargarh.