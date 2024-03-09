Inclusive healthcare reforms demanded for responding to needs of vulnerable groups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The introduction of inclusive and equitable healthcare structural reforms has been demanded for responding to the medicinal needs of vulnerable groups including the transgender community.

The demand was made at Provincial Dialogue for strategic actions and equitable allocation of resources organized by Blue Veins, a local Non-Governmental organization, in collaboration with Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The dialogue aimed to engage healthcare stakeholders, health rights advocates and CSOs to explore challenges and provide recommendations for strengthening policy reforms to enhance inclusive healthcare services for vulnerable groups.

In her introductory remarks, Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, Sana Ahmad highlighted the pressing needs and challenges faced by vulnerable groups, stating, "Inclusive healthcare requires a comprehensive approach, and the commitment of healthcare stakeholders is instrumental in ensuring that no one is left behind”.

“By fostering inclusivity within our institutions, we can collectively contribute to the broader vision of a healthcare system that is accessible and responsive to the needs of all vulnerable groups", she maintained.

During the discussion, representatives of the transgender community mentioned obstacles faced by them in accessing proper healthcare primarily due to structural challenges and because of the absence of culturally competent healthcare providers.

The lack of inclusivity is increasing the transgender community’s vulnerability to emotional, psychological and physical abuse along with heightened risks of mental health issues and infectious diseases, they observed.

“Stigma and discrimination against transgender individuals lead to significant healthcare access barriers resulting in worsened health disparities and neglect of their medical and psychological needs,” said a Transgender Rights Activist, Heer.

Heer said that the community cannot avail Sehat Ka Insaf treatment scheme due to a lack of identity documents like a national identity card. Heer said that several Afghan transgender people migrated to Pakistan to seek safety of their life and professions.

Similarly, old-aged transgender people are living miserable lives due to the non-availability of required identity documents.

A transgender rights activist, Farzana Riaz suggested the provision of identity cards to transgender community based on assurance of their Gurus. She said a majority of transgender people are excluded from their families due to stigma and they cannot fulfill the requirement of mentioning their Names in family trees for getting identity cards and other legal documents.

Farzana suggested the establishment of a dispensary specifically for transgender in Peshawar. It was also suggested to reserve three to four beds in big hospitals in the province for transgender people.

Addressing the Seminar, Dr. Samia Tahir Deputy Director Public Health DGHS highlighted the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government towards inclusive healthcare.

She said the government had issued the order for reserving four to five beds for transgender people in hospitals, but due to a coronavirus health emergency, implementation could not be ensured.

Hospital Director, Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Muhammad Abrar Khan shared insights into the challenges and emphasized the critical role played by large public institutions.

He stated, "Inclusive healthcare is a fundamental right, and addressing the unique challenges faced by vulnerable populations is our priority".

Manager Admin Medical Surgical Block of LRH, Dr Nudrat informed participants that 500 bedded LRH has one the largest bed occupancy in the country. She said LRH is working under its vision of `Enhancing access to essential healthcare services for all, especially vulnerable groups’.