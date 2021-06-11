'Incompetent PML-N courtiers' engaged in baseless propaganda: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said those who had ruined the national institutions, were engaged in baseless propaganda against the PTI government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said those who had ruined the national institutions, were engaged in baseless propaganda against the PTI government.

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he alleged that the incompetent courtiers like Abbasi were doing negative propaganda for their vested political interests.

He said it was the Na-ahl (incompetent) regime of PML-N, which had signed the expensive power deals, which were causing a loss of Rs 6,000 crore to the national exchequer. The accords, however, had been revised by the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government, he added.

He said the corrupt "Mian Mafroor" (Absconding Mian Nawaz Sharif) as prime minister had signed a 30-year contract of the wind power plant with power tariff of Rs 21 per unit.

The present government, however, revised the same deal to Rs 6 per unit and saved billions of rupees of the nation.

The SAPM said the previous governments did not pay attention to the power transmission system. The PTI government earmarked Rs 80 billion in the last budget to improve the power transmission system.

During the PML-N era, the transmission system had the capacity of 18,000 to 18,500 megawatts, which had now been extended to 24,000 megawatts, he added. Shahbaz Gill said ironically, those who had even recruited meter readers on political grounds, were now lecturing.