Independence Day being celebrated in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :75th Independence Day of Pakistan was being celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged districts with national zeal enthusiasm throughout the province on Sunday.

In this connection, a national flag-hoisting ceremony was held here in the Civil Secretariat with KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash as chief guest.

Besides, administrative secretaries and other government officials also attended the function at large.

On this occasion, children presented national songs and special prayers were offered for progress and security of the nation and country. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also cut a cake to mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the national independence.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shehzad Khan Bangash paid tributes to untiring struggle and matchless sacrifices rendered by our forefathers during the movement of independence.

He said that all segments of the society have rendered unforgettable sacrifices during the 75 years journey of the national development.

He said"Independence Day is the day of affirmation to our resolve to join hands and put Pakistan on the track of progress and development."