UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Being Celebrated In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Independence Day being celebrated in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :75th Independence Day of Pakistan was being celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged districts with national zeal enthusiasm throughout the province on Sunday.

In this connection, a national flag-hoisting ceremony was held here in the Civil Secretariat with KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash as chief guest.

Besides, administrative secretaries and other government officials also attended the function at large.

On this occasion, children presented national songs and special prayers were offered for progress and security of the nation and country. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also cut a cake to mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the national independence.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shehzad Khan Bangash paid tributes to untiring struggle and matchless sacrifices rendered by our forefathers during the movement of independence.

He said that all segments of the society have rendered unforgettable sacrifices during the 75 years journey of the national development.

He said"Independence Day is the day of affirmation to our resolve to join hands and put Pakistan on the track of progress and development."

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Independence Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.