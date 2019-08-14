Independence day celebrated in all Universities, national flags hoisted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :To mark the Independence day of Pakistan a flag hoisting ceremony was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani said the nation was celebrating the independence day today as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to reaffirm its full support to Kashmiris suffering atrocities at the hands of Indian troops in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said the entire Pakistani nation was supporting the Kashmiri people and would continue extending their political, diplomatic and moral support to them till the achievement of their right to self determination.

The VC added that Pakistan was not going to leave the people of Kashmir alone at any stage.

"Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one as we share their grief as a same nation," he said.

The vice chancellor stressed upon unity and harmony in the nation to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity.

"This day reminds us of the untiring efforts and sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect and maintain our religious, cultural and social values with honour. It also reminds us of the objectives that led to creation of an independent Muslim state. This day recognizes our spirit to make Pakistan stand out in the world as a dignified country," he underlined.

The day was also celebrated in the Sindh University with enthusiasm and fervour amid a series of events.

The main feature of the day long celebrations was organized at vice chancellor house where the VC Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat hoisted the national flag.

The deans of various faculties, directors of institutes and centers, heads of the academic departments and administrative sections attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony Burfat said Pakistan was their pride, identity, love and land that had come into being after innumerable sacrifices of their elders.

"This day reminds us of the pre-independence ordeals our elders had to undergo before they became able to seek a separate independent state for us," he said.

He said India had stretched itself to the ultimate limits of brutal excesses in utter disregard and blatant violations of UN resolutions over the IoK.

"Dropping of cluster munitions, restricting public movement, scuffling freedom of expression as well as opinion and subjecting the populace to the worst imaginable atrocities are doomed to disappear soon," he predicted, adding that the dawn of freedom for Kashmiris would soon be on the horizon.

The independence day ceremonies were also held in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and Sindh Agriculture University.