Independence day celebrated in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country 75th independence day of Pakistan was celebrated with full zeal and fervour throughout the district Badin.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan hoisted the National flag in a ceremony held at Gymkhana. A smartly turned-out contingent of Police presented a salute to the national flag.

A speech competition on different topics was also conducted among position holder students of Badin district in English, Sindhi and urdu.

Felicitating nation on Diamond jubilee celebrations of Independence DC said that we should reiterate the pledge to make the country prosper by fulfilling collective responsibility in all spheres of life.

Later, DC inaugurated plantation drive by planting sibling in the premises of Badin Gymkhana.

Additional Deputy Commissioner -1 Najeeb-u-Rehman Jamali, DHO Sher Muhammad Nohrio,officers of education, Police ,Rangers, Public Health Egineering. LocalGovernment, Live stock, health, Drainage, irrigation, Social welfare and a large number of Journalist, school teachers and civil society activists were also present on the occasion.