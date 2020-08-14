Independence Day celebrated in Hyderabad with zeal, enthusiasm

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm, zeal and national spirit by the people of Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Friday (August 14).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm, zeal and national spirit by the people of Hyderabad like other parts of the country on Friday (August 14).

The celebrations began with midnight fireworks in many parts of the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad and jubilations from the people of all segments of life particularly youths who came out on roads wearing national costumes, holding national flags and dancing on national songs.

The ceremonies of musical concerts and fireworks were held in various parts of district including Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad Gymkhana and Dialdas Clu by adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

After Fajjar Namaz, special prayers for integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country was offered and later the people distributed sweets and cakes to their relatives, friends and neighbours.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the office of Director General HDA (Ex. Zila Nazim Secretariat) where Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio, Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain and others also present on the occasion.Students of different schools also presented tableaus and performed on national songs.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also distributed commendation certificates among officers/officials of different departments and school students for organizing Independence Day ceremonies while planted sapling at courtyard of DG HDA office.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner also inaugurated first ever street library set up by the district administration under Shahbaz Flyover.

On the occasion, "Pakistan Zindabad Rally" was brought out from DG HDA office to State Bank of Pakistan in which 1000 meter long national flag was unveiled.

Addressing the ceremony, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said Pakistan was the outcome of great sacrifices rendered by our elders therefore it was our collective obligation to jointly work for the development and prosperity of the country.

"On this day, we should not forget our Kashmiri brethren who were facing India's state terrorism since last 73 years and they were being persecuted inhumanly by Indian forces since last one year after their special status had been revoked through illegal constitutional amendment, DC said.

The street library has been established with the cooperation of Rotary Club and other social organizations, DC said and added that the objective of this library was to increase reading interest among general public.

The Mayor Sayed Tayyib Hussain and SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio also addressed the ceremony which was attended among others by the Additional Deputy Commissioners Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Qaim Akbar Nimai, officers of different department, large number of students and activists of different social and cultural organizations.

Apart from official programmes, the workers and supporters of various political and religious parties including Pakistan Tahreek e Insaaf, Pakistan People's Party, Muttahida Qoumi Movement- Pakistan, PML- N, PML-F, Jamat Islami Pakistan also brought out Independence Day rallies from different parts of city, Latifabad and Qasimabad which after marching various roads terminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club.

The Lions Club, Rotary Club, Dialdas Club, Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) hadalso arranged Independence Day programmes with large participation of the workers and office bearers.

The philanthropists also visited hospitals as well as central prison and Nara Jail where they distributed sweets, fruits and cakes among patients and the jail inmates respectively.