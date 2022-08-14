Independence day celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was cerebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

In this regard, an impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall, Company Bagh.

Provincial Labor and Manpower Minister Ansar Majeed Khan flanked by Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Azhar Akram, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi and DPO Tariq Aziz unfurled the national flag.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi congratulated the nation on the Independence Day and said: "Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers and now we should work hard to make it economic power in the world.

" "August 14 is the day of renewing a pledge to work hard for the development and prosperity of the country," he added.

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed said: "The day of August 14, makes us self-accountable that what role we have played for the development of the country." He said that in order to take the country to the destination of development, every individual has to fulfillhis responsibilities according to his position and rank.

Later, Provincial Labour and Manpower Minister Ansar Majeed Khan planted a sapling in Company Bagh.