Independence day celebrated in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country 75th Independence day was also celebrated in Tharparkar with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The main function of Independence Day was organized by Tharparkar District Administration at Government Boys High School Mithi which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, PPP leader Sushil Malani, DSP Mithi Muhammad Ayub Dars, Assistant Commissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar, Mansoor Abbasi, Rajesh Kumar, Mukhtiar Kar Mithi Ghulam Mustafa Khoso, District education Officer Secondary Schools Ghulam Nabi Sahar, School Headmaster Muhammad Anwar Sahar, teachers, journalists and students.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho hoisted the national flag. Later , the Independence Day celebrations were held at Government Boys High School, Amar Jagdish North Colony in which the students of the school saluted the national flag and sang national anthems.

Similarly, an Independence Day celebration was held at Government Girls High School North Colony in which female students delivered speeches on the importance of freedom and the struggle for the creation of a separate homeland.