Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Independence Day was celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in respective districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Pishin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Lorialai, Kharan, Awaran, Panjgur, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Bolan Nushki and other districts on Saturday.

The day began with a 21 gun salute and special prayers for the prosperity and stability of the county.

Several programmes were organized in the districts including Quetta and other districts to celebrate 75th Independence Day which was participated by various schools of students and presented national anthem and tableau.

Several rallies were also taken out in the areas including provincial capital and other towns and cities of Balochistan.

The rallies were participated by a large number of people holding national flags and banners and marched on various roads and streets of Quetta in vehicles and motorbikes decorated with national flags and buntings.

People and students chanting slogans and expressed their love for the country after attending various rallies.

Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Abdul Raza Sasoli hoisted national flag to mark the celebration of Independence Day.

While addressing the ceremony, he said the freedom was great blessing of God and we should know value of the freedom.

He said we should pledge on celebration of Independence Day for development of the country because our forefather had given a lot of sacrifices of their precious lives for independent of the country.

A national flag was hoisted by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Kabir Khan Zarkoon at DC Office and he also planted a tree to inaugurate Green Pakistan drive at DC office on the occasion of Independence Day.

The ceremony was also attended by district administration's officials SSP Gwadar, Dr. Farhan, ADC General Anees Gorgaj, Assistant Commissioner Gwadar Atehar Abbas Raja and other officials.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nushki Captain (retired) Jameel Ahmed hoisted national flag at his office. The ceremony was also attended by a large number of people including tribal elder and students.

The DC also explained the value of freedom during his speech while he later cut the cake of Independence Day at end of the ceremony.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Nushki Captain (retired) Jameel Ahmed led a car rally to mark 75th celebration of Independence Day.

The rally was participated by a large number of people through cars and motorbikes and the rally marched different routes of Nushki in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nushki. The rally was attended by Militia Colonel Muhammad Waqas, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nushki Muhammad Rahim Mengal, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s General Secretary Mir Abdul Rehman and others.

Addressing the participants of the rally, DC and other speakers said freedom was great blessing of God, we should work together for development of the country as our forefather had sacrificed their precious lives for the freedom of motherland.

They said enemies of all nefarious design would be foiled for ensuring stability of the country through unity.

Commissioner Kalat Division Basheer Ahmed Khan Baazai attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Basheer Ahmed Bareach, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khuzdar Younus Aziz Zehri, DIG Police Kalat and other officials and tribal people attended the ceremony.

MPA Mir Younus Aziz Zehri and DC Khuzdar also planted a tree to launch Green and Clean Pakistan drive at DC officer on the occasion of Independence Day.

A large rally was taken out in a supervision of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Basheer Ahmed Bareach and marched different routs of the areas.

The participants chanted slogan regarding Independence Day and held national flag and banners.

Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Abdul Razaq Khan Khajak hoisted national flag to mark 75 Independence Day. The ceremony was attended by SSP Jaffarabad, officials, media persons, students of various schools and other people.

The DC also highlighted the value of freedom through delivering his speech and urged the people to play their role for development of the country.

He also distributed awards among students over better performances at the end of ceremony.

A national flag was also hoisted on Independence Day by Deputy Commissioner Duki Azeem Kakar in Duki.

Meanwhile, national flags were hoisted in respective deputy commissioners including Nasirabad, Sibi, Chaghi, Qila Abdullah, Saifullah districts.