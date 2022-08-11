Independence Day celebrations started in Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan have begun in Sindh Agriculture University from Thursday with launching of monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri along with academic and administrative heads of the varsity planted saplings in front of the administrative block.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said the world was facing problems due to global warming and climate change because of pollution due to increasing population, lack of trees and forests.

According to international standards, he said there should be forests on seven percent of the land area but unfortunately the country had only two percent. There was the need of planting at least two saplings by each citizen of the country so that the challenge of climate change could be addressed, he added.

The Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar briefed the Vice Chancellor regarding tree planting campaign and other activities of Independence Day.

The Deans of Faculties including Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi and Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Advisor to Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Dr. Zahoor Soomro, Dr. Mujahid Leghari, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi and Director Quality Enhancement Cell Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar, director and chairpersons of various departments, teachers and officers also planted saplings.