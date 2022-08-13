UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Ceremony Held At SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :A ceremony in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

The ceremony was organized by SCCI Departmental Committee on Garrison HQ/Cantonment board Affairs in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI).

Committee Chairman Sheikh Zahid Hameed chaired the session. President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) and the members of SCCI executive committee also attended the event.

On the occasion, speakers said that independent Pakistan was a special blessing from Allah and now it was the responsibility of people to make it stronger and prosperous.

They said the day also reminds the sacrifices of those martyrs, who laid downtheir lives for independence.

