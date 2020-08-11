Independence Day preparation grip city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :With 73rd independence day set to be celebrated on Friday, the sale of Independence Day related decorative material was visibly gaining momentum in the provincial metropolis as city bazaars and roadside stalls continued to attract a number of people,children in particular.

The sale of national flag remains top selling item, followed by the sale of other decorative items such as green buntings, badges, bangles, t-shirts printed with national flag etc which were also in high demand in the markets.

Among the visitors children and teenagers were in majority as they were most excited to visit, inspect and buy things of their liking displayed by the vendors. urdu bazaar, Anarkali Bazaar, were brimming with such items whereas a number of make-shift stalls were set up at roadside and local shops in main markets of city including Liberty market, Ichra Market, Wapda Town Market, PIA Road, Emporium & Package Malls,walled city and other areas of the city.

According to a survey conducted by this scribe the sale of national flags had almost doubled ahead of this year's Independence Day.

A vendor in Anarkali Bazaar said that Independence Day always enhanced his business activities, but he added that he offered special discounts to buyers.

Ahmed Ali, owner of flags and bunting stall in Urdu Bazaar said the demand for flags and badges was high as August 14 was just round the corner.

"Most of the motorists buy flags to hoist on their cars. But other decorative items such as multi-coloured garlands, badges, Minar-e-Pakistan models and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other national heroes are also on the rise", said Muhammad Asif, a shopkeeper.

The City District Government had also chalked out a plan to decorate its buildings in a befitting manner.

Various private, government and non-government organizations were planning to organize programs to celebrate the grand historic occasion that marked birth of a new country and a new nation on the map of the world.